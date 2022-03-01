Nagpur reports no murders in February 2022

Nagpur: The proactive action of Nagpur Police have now started to show the result; as Second Capital of the State has not registered a single murder in February 2022. Strict action against record criminals coupled with preventive measures and awareness campaign have proved pivotal to curb the menace body offences in the city.

Nagpur has often been referred as Crime Capital of the Vidarbha and the tag of Crimepur revolving around the city. However, the vigilant policing displayed by Nagpur Police under the leadership of Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar has achieved the significant achievement of thr recent time.