Nagpur schools to function with full capacity from March 2: NMC Chief

Nagpur: The schools under Nagpur Municipal Corporation will reopen with full capacity, from March 2. The Nagpur Municipal Commissioner has issued orders to this effect.

The schools from nursery to Standard XII can function normally, like the pre-Covid 19 situation. The use of mask, proper cleanliness and measuring the temperature of the students, however, is mandatory.

The teaching and non-teaching staff to the full capacity is mandatory. Special children and disabled children can attend the schools. Off-line classes should be held regularly for all the students.

Indoor and outdoor sports activities can be undertaken. Mask will not be required while playing.

Permission of the parents of students affected by any chronic disease or with co-morbidity is necessary. The vehicles for transportation of the students can operate. Use of mask in these vehicles is mandatory.