Robbery bid foiled, five goons arrested in Nagpur

Nagpur: In a swift action, the Crime Branch Unit 4 of Nagpur Police successfully nabbed five criminals who were allegedly planning to commit a robbery in Wathoda police jurisdiction.

The arrested robbers have been identified as Mayur Gajanan Jadhav (25), Rohit Mahadev Giri (22), Hrithik Vijay Shendre (21), Gaurav Shekhar Urkude (20), and Noor Mohammad Feroze Khan (19).

DCP Detection Mummaka Sudarshan, received secret information regarding a potential robbery in the Govardhana Nagari area, falling under the jurisdiction of Wathoda police station. Acting on the information, a team led by Police Inspector Shyam Sontakke, along with PSI Avinash Jaybhaye and others, strategically set up a trap to capture the suspects. During the operation, the police seized several items that could have been used to carry out the planned robbery. The confiscated evidence includes a sword, two knives, a rod, chili powder, rope, and two mobile phones.

All the accused, are residents of various localities in Nagpur including Saibaba Nagar, Shravan Nagar, and Shivankar Nagar slum, are now in police custody.

