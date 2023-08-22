Onion prices: State Minister Bhuse’s comments trigger outrage

Mumbai: Amid protests by farmers and traders against the Centre’s decision to impose 40 percent export duty on onions, Maharashtra Minister Dada Bhuse has claimed it would make no difference if people did not consume the key kitchen staple for two to four months. The State PWD Minister, however, also said on Monday that the decision to impose export duty should have been taken with proper coordination.

Bhuse said, “When you use a vehicle worth Rs 10 lakh, you can buy produce at a higher rate by Rs 10 or Rs 20 than the retail rate. Those who cannot afford to buy onion, it would make no difference if they do not eat it for two-four months”.

“Sometimes onion fetches rates of Rs 200 per quintal while some times it attracts Rs 2,000 per quintal. A discussion can be held and an amicable solution can be found,” Bhuse said.

The Union Government on August 19 imposed a 40 percent duty on the export of onions to check price rise and improve supplies in the domestic market. The State Minister, however, said on Monday that the decision to impose export duty should have been taken with proper coordination.

Several farmers and traders held protests across the district seeking a rollback of the export duty.

Earlier, the government faced fierce criticism after tomato prices rocketed as much as eight-fold following heavy rains in key growing areas. The cost of tomatoes has been falling, but a steady rise in onions put the authorities on high alert. The moves come as costs rise for many farm commodities, such as wheat and rice, because of poor weather.

