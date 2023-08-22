Drunkard dies after fight with father in Nagpur’s Kalamna

Nagpur: A drunkard man lost his life after a violent confrontation with his father in the Minimata Nagar area of Kalamna police station.

The deceased has been identified as Ashok Sukhdev Gillor (27), a truck driver by profession and a resident of Minimata Nagar. He was addicted to alcohol which ultimately resulted in strained family relationships. He had absconded with Rs 45,000 that his father, Sukhdev Kanglu Gillor (50), had collected for the treatment of Ashok’s ailing mother. He returned home on Sunday evening.

Advertisement

According to police, Ashok’s younger sister Aarti was the first to encounter him at the door around 10 pm. Aarti, sensing trouble due to Ashok’s inebriated state, asked him to leave. The situation took a violent turn around 3 am, when Ashok returned to the house and confronted his father Sukhdev, demanding the money he had taken earlier. The argument quickly escalated, with Ashok verbally abusing his father and Sukhdev pushing him onto the road outside the house, said police.

Ashok physically assaulted his father during the quarrel. As a result, Sukhdev pushed Ashok out of the house. He fell to the ground and sustained a fatal head injury. Aarti and another brother, Rajhans, who had been trying to mediate between their father and Ashok, rushed out of the house only to find Ashok lying dead on the road. Sukhdev moved his son’s body to the side and immediately reported the incident to the Kalamna police station.

The police arrived at the scene and rushed Ashok to Mayo Hospital where doctors declared him dead. Kalmana police have registered a case against Sukhdev under Section 304 of the Indian Penal Code.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement