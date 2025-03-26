Robbers hold women hostage at gunpoint, loot booty worth Rs 35 lakh in Yavatmal

In a swift action, cops chased and nabbed five accused. Two accused managed to escape and are being searched by police

Nagpur/Yavatmal: Sensation prevailed in Darwha town of Yavatmal after an armed robbery took place at a businessman’s house on Tuesday afternoon. Women of the house were held hostage at gunpoint by the robbers after which they looted valuables worth around Rs 35 lakh. Meanwhile, police chased the accused and arrested five of them and also recovered the stolen booty.

The accused have been identified as Ashraf Parvez Khan, Mahesh Ramprasad Pimperne, Adarsh Devisingh Beedla, Kartik Ramesh Dulkeja and Ganesh Shyam Koturwar, all residents of Nanded. Two accused managed to escape and police are searching them.

The incident took place at grocery trader Ganesh Vasantrao Kalbande’s home in Baripura Rammandir area. All male members of the family were in the shop when the robbery took place. Around 1 pm, the accused arrived at the house in a Bolero vehicle. They locked the main door from inside. As soon as the women in the house saw the accused, before they could raise an alarm, the accused put a gun to the neck of one of the women and a knife to the neck of another. The accused then gagged their mouths, tied their hands and feet and kept them hostage in a room.

After that, the robbers collected 25 tolas of gold jewellery, two kilograms of silver, and Rs 4 lakh cash, total booty worth around Rs 35 lakh, from the cupboard. Later, the accused fled. Since the women were bandaged and their hands and feet tied up, they could not call anyone for help. When Ganesh Kalbande came home, he was aghast to find the women of the house tied up and the house robbed.

Darwha Police rushed to the spot on getting information about the incident. Cops informed the control room after which a blockade was imposed all over the district. Police teams quickly got on the road to nab the accused. Upon receiving information that the robbers had gone via Shembal Pimpri route, Khandala Police went on their trail and saw a Bolero car parked in a farm in Shembal Pimpri. The accused were trying to escape, but police gave them a tough chase and arrested five of the accused. Two, however, managed to flee.

