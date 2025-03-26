Advanced Knee & Shoulder Arthroscopy Workshop Empowers Surgeons at DMMC

Advertisement



Nagpur: Datta Meghe Medical College, a constituent unit of Datta Meghe Higher Education & Research (DU), has made remarkable strides in medical education, setting new benchmarks in the field. In addition to offering comprehensive undergraduate and postgraduate medical programs, the college boasts a state-of-the-art Simulation Lab, a well-equipped Central Museum, and an advanced Cadaver Surgical Skills Workshop. These facilities not only enhance medical training but also serve as valuable resources for various medical and healthcare associations, fostering workshops, collaborations, and integrated research initiatives.

Recently, an advanced knee and shoulder cadaveric workshop was recently organized at Datta Meghe Medical College, Wanadongri, Nagpur. The two-day workshop focused on teaching complex and advanced arthroscopic procedures that require a high level of expertise. National and international faculty members from various parts of the country conducted hands-on training sessions for delegates, who had come from different states across India.

Gold Rate Wednesday March 2025 Gold 24 KT 87,800 /- Gold 22 KT 81,700 /- Silver / Kg 99,500 /- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

The workshop was held in collaboration with Smith & Nephew, a USA-based global medical technology company specializing in orthopedic and sports medicine solutions. The utilization of the DMMC Cadaveric Skill Lab by Smith & Nephew was a cornerstone of the event’s success. Recognizing the excellent infrastructure, dedicated management, and efficient working team of Datta Meghe Medical College, the company selected this venue for the event. This workshop marked a significant milestone as the first of its kind in Central India, bringing together leading experts and young professionals eager to enhance their surgical skills.

A distinguished panel of eight faculty members led the training sessions. The experts included Dr. Siddharth Jain, Dr. Mukesh Laddha, Dr. Aditya Pawaskar, Dr. Sagar Kakatkar, Dr. D.S. Bhamre, Dr. Praveen Tittal, Dr. C.R. Suresh Babu, and Dr. Arpit Dave. Their vast experience and specialized knowledge provided valuable insights into intricate arthroscopic procedures.

Dr.Anup Marar, Director- DMIHER( DU) mentioned that the workshop welcomed a total of 28 delegates, who actively participated in learning advanced surgical techniques. Faculty members from the Orthopaedics department, including Dr. Siddharth Jain and led by Dr. Vasant Gawande, played a crucial role in highlighting the institution’s exceptional facilities to the visiting national faculty and delegates.

A highly dedicated team ensured the smooth execution of the event. The working team included Dr. Vasant Gawande, Dr. Kunal Saoji, Dr. Tejas Apte, Dr. Ajay Nenwani, Dr. Anjali Borkar, Dr. Tripti Balvir, and Vivek from the EDP department. Special thanks were extended to Dr. Brij Singh, the SVL team, the Anatomy Department, and all the DMMC and SMHRC team members who contributed their best efforts to ensure a seamless experience. Ms. Aliya Shafee coordinated the event.

Dr.Ujwal Gajbe, Dean- DMMC stated that this initiative reinforced Datta Meghe Medical College’s commitment to advancing medical education and training. By providing a platform for orthopedic professionals to refine their skills, the workshop played a crucial role in enhancing surgical expertise in arthroscopic procedures. The success of this event has set a benchmark for future training programs, further strengthening the institution’s reputation as a center for excellence in medical education.

Advertisement