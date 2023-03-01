Robbers’ gang busted, 4 arrested, two pistols, bullets seized in Pachpaoli

Nagpur: Pachpaoli Police arrested four members of a gang of robbers planning to commit a major crime and seized two pistols, four live cartridges, a sword, a Chinese knife, three cell phones, a packet of chilli powder, a rope and a Bajaj Pulsar 200 motorcycle (MH49/BL-9155) collectively worth Rs 2.35 lakh from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Suresh Mahesh Brahmne (27), a resident of Thakkargram, Ankit Sunil Valmik (22), a resident of Motha Indora, Aman Prakash Lonare (22), a resident of Lumbini Nagar, Jaripatka and Nikhil Khushalrao Shedmeke (33), a resident of Wadsa, Desaiganj, Gadchiroli. Two other accused Nikhil Tembhurne and one Bagde managed to escape under the cover of darkness.

Acting on a tip-off, the DB Squad of Pachpaoli Police surrounded the accused at an isolated place where they were planning to commit a dacoity. On seeing the police, Nikhil Tembhurne and Bagde managed to give a slip to them. However, cops nabbed Suresh Brahmne, Ankit Valmik, Aman Lonare and Nikhil Shedmeke. During their physical search, police found two pistols, live cartridges, a sword, a knife and other material. The DB Squad took the four accused into custody and registered a case under Sections 399,402 of the Indian Penal Code, 3+25 and 4 + 25 of the Arms Act and 142 and 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act against them.

Accused Suraj Brahmne, who is a hardcore criminal, was externed from the city and district for two years by DCP (Zone-III). However, he violated the orders and continued indulging in criminal activities. The arrests were made by Senior PI Vaibhav Jadhav, PI (Crime) Devendra Thakur, PSI Vikas Manpiya, HC Vijay Yadav, NPC Vasudeo Jaipurkar under the supervision of DCP (Zone-III) Gorakh Bhamre and ACP Sachin Thorbole.

