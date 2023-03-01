45-yr old man gets 20-year jail for raping, impregnating minor relative

Nagpur: Additional Sessions Judge S R Trivedi on Tuesday sentenced a middle-aged man to 20 years rigorous imprisonment (RI) for sexually exploiting his 16-year-old sister-in-law and impregnating her.

According to the prosecution, the 45-year old convict residing in Pachpaoli area sexually exploited the girl at the latter’s house between September 10, 2019 and March 20, 2020. He also threatened her of dire consequences if she narrated anything about their relationship to anyone. The victim’s 27- year-old elder sister noticed some changes in her body, so she took her to the doctor. After a medical examination, the victim was found to be pregnant.

On the basis of the complaint lodged by the victim’s sister and medical reports, Pachpaoli Police registered a case under Section 376(3),(2),(f ),(i),(n), 506 of the Indian Penal Code, read with Sections 3,4,5 and 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, against the culprit who was arrested on July 29, 2020.

Assistant Police Inspector Swaranjali Khamkar, who was the investigating officer, probed the matter, collected evidence and chargesheeted the accused. As the charges were proved against him, the court sentenced him to 20 years rigorous imprisonment with a fine of Rs 5000.

Additional Public Prosecutor Adv Sonali Raut represented the State. Adv Hemant Jha was the defence counsel.

