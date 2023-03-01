Two men killed in separate mishaps in Hudkeshwar, Beltarodi

Nagpur: Two persons were killed and two others were injured in two separate mishaps in Hudkeshwar and Beltarodi police limits on Monday.

In the first incident, a middle-aged man was killed and two others sustained serious injuries following a collision between two mopeds in front of Suryodaya College of Engineering & Technology (SCET) near Vihirgaon on Umrer Road in Hudkeshwar police area on Monday afternoon.

Identified as Balu Patiram Borkar (50), the deceased was a resident of Kumbhartoli, near Sheelgandh Boudh Vihar. Injured Yash Rajesh Khadatkar (23), a resident of Plot No 10, Mahajanwadi, Hingna and Nilesh Madhukarji Bhute (32), a resident of Lane No 11, Nandanvan Slums were admitted to Sure-Tech Hospital and Government Medical College & Hospital respectively.

Yash was coming from SCET direction on his Honda Activa (MH-40/BT-1281) around 2.15 pm. Nilesh, who was coming from the opposite direction on a Hero Maestro (MH-49/Z2715) at a high speed collided head-on with Yash’s moped. Balu Borkar, who was riding pillion on Nilesh’s vehicle, fell off the moped and died of head injuries on the spot. Yash and Nilesh also fell off their vehicles and sustained serious injuries.

Following a complaint lodged by Surajsingh Tejsingh Saoji (32), a resident of Saoner and an eye-witness to the incident, Hudkeshwar Police registered a case under Sections 304(A), 337, 338 of the Indian Penal Code, read with Sections 184, 177 of the Motor Vehicle Act, against injured Nilesh. Further probe is underway.

Similarly, a warehouse worker was killed after he lost control of his motorcycle and rammed into a stationary container truck on the service road near Khapri Chowky in Beltarodi area in the small hours of Monday.

Identified as Praveen Vijay Sute (29), the deceased was a resident of Savitribai Phule Nagar, Ajni. Pranay Sute (25), younger brother of the deceased, told police that Praveen was working at SSC Warehouse, MIHAN. On Monday, Praveen was on the night shift. As he reached the office late, he was sent back. While returning home on his Hero Honda motorcycle (MH-31/DW-6273) in the night, he could not notice the stationary container truck (NL-01/AG-2346) on the service road and rammed into it. Praveen received serious head injuries and was rushed to Government Medical College & Hospital where the doctors declared him dead.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Praveen was not at fault as parking lights of the vehicle he rammed were off. On the basis of the complaint lodged by the deceased’s brother Pranay, Beltarodi Police arrested the container truck driver Bhola Manjhi (45), a resident of Pathra, Gopalganj, Bihar, on charges under Sections 283 and 304(A) of the Indian Penal Code. Further investigations are underway.

