Man ends life in Wathoda area

Nagpur: A young man committed suicide in Wathoda area in small hours of Thursday. A resident of Flat No 308, Building No 02, Aawas Yojna, Nikhil Anil Raut (25) was found hanging from the ceiling fan with a ‘Dupatta’ in his house.

The reasons behind Nikhil taking the extreme step could not be ascertained so far. Cops sent the body to GMCH for autopsy.

After recording the statement of Akshad (21), younger brother of the deceased, Wathoda Police registered a case under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.