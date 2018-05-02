Roadshow of PLASTIVISION India 2020 Exhibition Conference organised by Vidarbha Plastic Industries Association (VPIA), Nagpur recently at Hotel Centre Point, Nagpur.

Chief Guest of the function, Suresh Rathi, President of Vidarbha Industries Association (VIA) in his welcome address said the participants that this expo will encourage various sectors of the industries to take benefits on this exhibition.

Rakesh Surana, President VPIA said that the All India Plastics Manufacturers Association will be organising this expo from 16 to 20 January 2020 at Bombay Exhibition Centre, Mumbai. This will be the 11th edition of the plastic exhibition, considered as one of the top five exhibitions in the world, which is being entirely booked before 3 months. More than 1500 exhibitors from different segments of the industry have booked their stalls in the sprawling fairground occupying the entire premises consisting of 100,000 sq. mtrs.

He said it is recognized by UFI, an international exhibition apex body, and approved by the Govt of India, PLASTIVISION INDIA 2020 is also approved by the NSIC & MSME Department to offer financial subsidy to small and medium entrepreneurs. More than 25 countries have confirmed their participation in this five day exhibition which will also witness new technology and machinery. During this period, a number of technical conferences have been organized which will offer new trends and technologies being used by market leaders. Visitors and exhibitors will witness huge amount of products and services in 6 specialized pavilions with focused exhibitors in Agriculture, Solar, Automation, Die & Mold, Waste management and 3D Printing.

Team PLASTIVISION INDIA has rolled out a huge visitor promotion campaign all over India by organizing more than 50 Road shows to attract more than 250,000 business visitors; already held shows at the following cities Ludhiana, Chandigarh, Kolhapur, Goa, Kolkata, Madurai, Coimbatore and Guwahati.

The organizer has made elaborate arrangements to accommodate large number of visitors offering all categories of hotels, apartments with minimum ranges.

He further appealed to all the decision makers, managing directors, managers, Departmental Heads, Plant & shop managers, Group Heads, Associations and Trade bodies to attend the expo, which will be huge networking opportunities for them and Business Conference speakers of International repute also addressing the Expo

For more details contact VPIA : 0712-2528320 / 9823756187.

Dr. Prashant Agrawal, Secretary – VPIA conducted the Master of ceremony and also proposed a vote of thanks. Promiently present were Anil Sole, MLC Nagpur, Anindya Roy, Regional Manager – Reliance Industries Ltd., Bharat Sariya, Director – Ajanta Group.