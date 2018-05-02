Traffic PI Shankhe, staff manhandled at Jadhav Chowk, one booked

Nagpur: Ganeshpeth police have booked a man allegedly for attacking the traffic cops, including a Police Inspector (PI) maintaining the vehicular movement at Jadhav Chowk on Thursday afternoon. The accused Mohan Thakur not only interrupted the traffic cops and manhandled them but also broke the spectacles of PI Shailesh Shankhe, informed PI S S Kumre, Ganeshpeth Police Station to Nagpur Today.

“The squad of Cotton Market Traffic Zone, lead by PI Shailesh Shankhe was maintaining vehicular movement at Jadhav Chowk, when they found a four wheeler parked erratically, amid traffic chaos. When PI Shankhe asked the driver Thakur, a resident of Mangalam Apartments under Ganeshpeth Police to move his vehicle for generous traffic flow, the accused picked up a quarrel with the police officials. Thakur reportedly misbehaved with the PI before engaging in verbal dual with the police officials on duty.”

“Thakur then attacked PI Shankhe and broke his spectacles. He also manhandled other police staff performing their duties,” said PI Kumre

Thakur has been booked under IPC Section 353 i.e. for assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty. Further probe is underway.