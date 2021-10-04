Road rage incident leaves one injured in Kotwali

Nagpur: In yet another incident of scuffle following rash driving, a 32-year-old man was attacked by two youths here on Sunday night.

Based on the complaint lodged by Nitin Vinodsingh Parihar (32), a resident of Uday Nagar, Hudkeshwar, cops have booked accused identified as Sahil Parate (22), a resident of Gujari Bazar and Nikhil Chauhan under Sections 325, 336, 34 of the IPC.

According to police sources, Parihar along with his friend was riding home, when he came across the accused duo who were rashly driving their two-wheeler near Chitnavispura under Kotwali Police Station. Following which, Parihar reportedly objected to their deeds and confronted them. Irked over which, the accused duo attacked Parihar with stone.

Injured Parihar then approached Kotwali Police Station and filed a complaint. Cops have registered an offence. Further investigation is on.