Man attacks wife with cricket bat over domestic feud in Jaripatka

Nagpur: A domestic argument turned severe for a 35-year-old woman after her husband reportedly attacked her with a cricket bat injuring her left limb here on Sunday afternoon.

According to police sources, complainant Apeksha Arvind Borkar (35) a resident of Maya Nagar, informed cops that her accused husband Arvind reportedly picked up a scuffle with her over a domestic feud at around 2 pm.

In the heat of the moment the accused then picked a cricket bat and started beating Apeksha black and blue. As a result, Apeksha sustained grievous injuries on her left limb. Following which, she approached Jaripatka Police Station.

Based on the complaint lodged by Apeksha, Jaripatka Police have booked accused Arvind under Sections 324, 325,504,506 of the IPC and probing further.