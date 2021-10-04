Nagpur Police Naik Kailash Pardhi bags Gold Medal at South Asian Games 2021

Nagpur: Police Naik Kailash Pardhi brought laurels to Nagpur Police Department and Second Capital of the State by winning Gold Medal at South Asian Federation of All Sports Open International Game 2021. Pardhi won his gold in 100 meter run competition at South Asian Games held at Kathmandu (Nepal).

Pardhi, is a renowned athlete and also a State-level Football player is currently serving as Police Naik. Following his success at South Asian Games, Pardhi arrived in the city on Monday, where Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar and Joint Commissioner of Police Ashwati Dorje felicitated him.

Pardhi has dedicated his success to CP Kumar, Joint CP Dorje, DCP HQ Sandeep Pakhale and PI Vijaypratapsingh Parihar.