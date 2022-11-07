Road mishap claims one, 6 hurt

Incident took place in vicinity of Parsodi on Saoner Kelwad route

ST bus collides with car resulting in driver’s death

Nagpur: An ST bus traveling from Nagpur to Chhindwara via Saoner collided with a Maruti Swift car No. MH 40 CH 0118, killing the car driver on the spot and seriously injuring six passengers of the car as well as the ST bus. This incident took place near a petrol pump in Parsodi Shivar on Saoner Kelvad route on Saturday morning at 9 am. ​As per detailed reports, four youths who are residents of Nagpur had gone to Jam Saoli for visiting a temple.

They were returning to Nagpur in the morning in their car. The driver of ST Bus number MH 40 N 9992 coming from Saoner at Parsodi Shiwar on Saoner Kelwad route recklessly drove his bus and it collided with the car.

The collision was of such immense impact that the car driver Abhiket Lichde was killed on the spot. Piyush Vijay Bangade (25) escaped with minor injuries and his two other friends, Nirbhay Sanjay Channe, Shubham Samrat Thakre were seriously injured in the accident. The injured persons have been admitted to a private hospital in Nagpur in a free ambulance provided by social worker Hitesh Bansod.

As soon as he received information about the road mishap, Amit Kumar Atram, in charge of Kelwad Police Station, reached the spot and cleared the stranded traffic. He made arrangements to shift the injured to a Saoner based hospital. A case has been registered against the driver of ST Bus No. MH 40 N 9992. Further investigation in this case is being conducted by Traffic cop Ravindra Chatap under the guidance of PSI Kamte.

