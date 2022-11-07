Tug of war for NMC Employees Coop Bank’s treasury looming large!

Election on November 10: Four names of Parivartan panel doing the rounds

Nagpur: After 18 years, a transfer of charge is being witnessed in the five-yearly elections of Nagpur Municipal Corporation Employees’ Cooperative Bank. Parivartan panel supported by the National Nagpur Corporation Employees Association has come to power.

Out of 21 seats, 12 seats were won by the Parivartan panel and 9 seats were bagged by the Lok Kranti panel. Out of the 12 members, four members are vying for the post of President, so a fierce tug-of-war is expected to take place. The election will be conducted on November 10 at 11 am in the bank office situated at Mahal.

According to the information received, the names of Ishwar Meshram, Praveen Tantrapale, Baba Shrikhande and Kamal Ghodmare from the Parivartan panel are doing the rounds for the post of president. Praveen Tantrapale has won with the highest number of votes. On the other hand, Ishwar Meshram is an existing member and has been re-elected.

As the names of four out of 11 candidates are being discussed, a fierce tug-of-war is expected to take place. But efforts are underway to ensure that someone becomes the president of the organisation unanimously.

