Lumpy Disease: Infection spreads to 109 villages of district

3.67 lakh animals vaccinated so far

Nagpur: The lumpy disease epidemic among cattle is spreading rather rapidly in the district. Until a few weeks ago, lumpy disease like symptoms used to be found in 10-12 cattle in Saoner and Hingna tehsils of the district. Now this epidemic has spread rapidly in all the 13 tehsils of the district. Authorities have informed that a large number infected cattle have been found in 109 villages of the district whose treatment has been commenced. According to reports, a total of 2183 cattle have been infected.

Advertisement

1475 animals among them have recovered. Large scale vaccination campaigns are also going on in full swing in the district. Till now a total of 367821 cattle have been vaccinated. The district has received 4.15 lakh vaccines so far. There is no requirement of extra vaccines as of now. 71 cattle have died due to this epidemic. Vaccination campaign is being conducted in all the villages especially the affected ones in Hingna, Saoner, Parshivni, Kamptee, Mouda, Katol, Kalmeshwar, Narkhed, Ramtek, Umred and Bhiwapur. Authorities have appealed to cattle owners to get their cattle vaccinated.

As soon as one notices the symptoms of lumpy disease, he/she should immediately start the animal’s treatment and give adequate information to the Gram Panchayat or Veterinary Hospital authorities and taking their cattle for treatment. Affected cattle are getting healthy with timely intervention of owners and health officials and subsequent treatment. So, there is no need to panic, officials opined.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisementss

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement