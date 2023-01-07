Road from Kalpana Building to Lokmat Square to remain closed from Jan 9 to March 8

Nagpur: The road stretch on Central Bazaar Road from Kalpana Building till Lokmat Square will remain closed for traffic from January 9 to March 8, 2023 as Nagpur Municipal Corporation is undertaking balance work of construction of cement road. This was announced by NMC in an order issued by Municipal Commissioner Radhakrishnan B on Friday.

The Central Bazaar Road was proposed to be concretised under Phase-I from VNIT Gate till Lokmat Square but work till the office of Tarun Bharat could only be completed as the civic body ran out of funds. Now, after a gap of three to four years, the balance work is being taken-up and hence Nagpur Municipal Corporation said traffic on the said stretch would remain closed.

Advertisement

As work on the left side of Central Bazaar Road continues, traffic is being diverted from Lokmat Chowk to Kalpana Building through the right side of the road. And after starting the work on the right side, the traffic will be diverted from Lokmat Chowk to Kalpana Building through the left side of the road. The said order will be effective from January 9, to March 8, 2023.

The contractor has been instructed to put in place adequate measures to warn road users about the ongoing work.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement