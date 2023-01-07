Nagpur girl, deserted by “husband,” goes to Jaunpur in UP to search him!!

Nagpur/Jaunpur: In love there are no ‘buts’ or ‘if’s’ or ‘when’. It’s just there, and always. Proving the words true, a young woman from Nagpur traversed to Jaunpur in Uttar Pradesh in search of her “husband.”

A report in Amar Ujala e-newspaper tells the tale. According to the report, a young man from Jaunpur befriended a girl from Nagpur on Instagram about a year and a half ago. During the conversation, friendship turned into love. Both started talking on the phone. The young man reached Nagpur to meet the girl. There they got married in a temple and both started living together.

After living together for a year, the young man eloped. Now searching for him, the Nagpur girl reached Jaunpur on Friday, January 6. She met Jaunpur Superintendent of Police and appealed for justice by searching the man whome she is in love.

The girl from Nagpur said that there was a friendship between the two. After talking for a long time, they went to a temple in Nagpur and got married. The young man was also ready, so both started living together. After staying in Nagpur for a year, suddenly one day the young man said that he has to go home in Jaunpur as his mother was ill. By saying this, the man left for Jaunpur. A few days after he went to Jaunpur, the young man switched off his mobile phone. Shocked by this development, the girl contacted the family members of the young man, but no response was received.

Not to be deserted, the Nagpur girl went to Jaunpur in search of her “husband”. She met the Superintendent of Police and appealed for justice. She is married with the “wanted” man and will live with him.

