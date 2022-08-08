Road caves in at Lokmat Square in Nagpur

Nagpur: The second spell of monsoon this year caved in a portion of prominent stretch at Lokmat Square here, on Monday, leading to long traffic snarls.

Cops said vehicles were either diverted to other stretches or allowed to ply in a single lane to prevent mishaps and avoid further damage to the roads.

A cave in was reported in the afternoon from Gujrat Point’s side at Lokmat Square. The road, which fall under the jurisdiction of Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC), has again exposed the sloppy works of civic administration.

In the meantime, time cops have barricaded Lokmat Square to prevent vehicles from reaching the damaged area.

