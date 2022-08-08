Bhandara Gangrape: SP Lohit Matani suspends two police officials, transfers one personnel for negligence

Nagpur: Known as an upright and no non-sense officer, the newly appointed Superintendent of Police (SP), Bhandara, Lohit Matani on Monday, suspended a PSI and an ASI for negligence on their part in handling Bhandara Gangrape case. SP Matani has also transferred a police personnel Khobragade regarding the same.

“PSI Dileep Gharde and ASI Lakhan Uikey has been suspended while PC Khobragade has been transferred to Headquarters (HQ) for laxity. Bhandara Police arrested have two accused for allegedly raping a middle-aged woman from Gondia. One accused in the case is still at large,” SP Lohit Matani informed Nagpur Today.

Notably, the gangrape case gained prominence after Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday set up a special investigation team (SIT) under Ragasudha R, a woman IPS officer of 2015 batch who is commandant of State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) in Jalna. to reach Gondia on Sunday to probe the case.

According to police sources, after separation from her husband, the 35-year-old victim was presently residing at her sister’s place in Sawratoli locality of Gondia. She had left the house on July 30 following some altercation with her niece. She was heading for her brother’s home in Kamargaon village of Goregaon tehsil.

In the evening she met accused Shriram Urkude near Goregaon Bus Stand who offered to drop her to her brother’s place. Trusting him, she accompanied him. Instead, he took her to Mundipaar village where he forcibly established a physical relationship with her.

Next day, Urkude took the victim woman to Palasgaon where he again exploited her and left her near the forest on National Highway.

The following morning, the victim somehow reached Kanhalmoh village under Kardha Police Station of Bhandara district. There, she met Amit alias Lukka Ashok Sarve (30), a resident of Gunthara village. Amit also offered to drop her to her brother’s place, but having gone through the trauma she refused.

Later, she was convinced by another accused in the case Mohammad Ejaj Mohammad Ansari (22), a resident of Bihar state and presently living in Bhandara. The two took her to a paddy field at an isolated place and outraged her modesty before leaving her near the bridge.

Cops have arrested Sarve and Ansari. An offence under sections 376 (1), 376 (2)(N), 376(D), 506, 34 of IPC was registered against the accused while search for the third accused Urkude is on.

The victim is currently monitored at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Nagpur.

