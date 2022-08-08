Nagpur: Narrow escape for Poddar School students as van carrying them falls in pit

Nagpur: A sum of 18 school children had miraculous escape after a school van carrying them fell into a pit on Ghogli Road in Besa, here on Monday morning. While all 15 students escaped unhurt, three sustained minor injuries and were rushed to nearby private hospital, informed police.

According to police sources, the van ferrying students of Poddar School fell into a pit after the driver lost control over near Ghogli Road at around 9 am. Following the incident, some passerby immediately jumped into the pit and brought all the children to safety.

Sources informed that the van was overloaded and was at high speed when the driver lost control. Some locals, then alerted cops. Cops subsequently, reached the spot and informed the parents regarding the incident.

