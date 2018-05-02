Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Tue, Oct 6th, 2020

    Road accident victim succumbs to injuries

    Nagpur: A middle aged man,who was injured in a road accident in Dhantoli area three days ago, succumbed to his injuries during treatment in Government Medical College & Hospital (GMC&H) on Monday.

    A resident of Indira Nagar, Khadgaon Road, Wadi, Sunil Pandhari Thul (47) was returning home on a motorcycle after meeting his friend around 4 pm on October 2. In front of Bhagwati Mandir, near Munje Chowk, an unidentified vehicle driven by a woman hit him. Thul fell off his bike and received serious injuries.He was rushed to Neuron Hospital.

    On Sunday, he was shifted to GMC&H. During treatment, he succumbed to his injuries in the small hours of Monday. Dhantoli Police started the probe after registering an accidental death case.





    Trending In Nagpur
    Two teenagers attack boy with knives, try to kill him in Jaripatka
    Two teenagers attack boy with knives, try to kill him in Jaripatka
    80 हजार से ज्यादा फेक अकाउंट के माध्यम से सुशांत की मौत की फर्जी खबरें की साझा
    80 हजार से ज्यादा फेक अकाउंट के माध्यम से सुशांत की मौत की फर्जी खबरें की साझा
    Speeding car knocks bike rider dead in Ajni, driver arrested
    Speeding car knocks bike rider dead in Ajni, driver arrested
    Two rowdy sisters attack woman cop for challan action at Variety Square
    Two rowdy sisters attack woman cop for challan action at Variety Square
    Upsc के प्रिलिम्स पेपर में ट्रांसलेशन की गड़बड़ी, पहले भी उठे हैं सवाल
    Upsc के प्रिलिम्स पेपर में ट्रांसलेशन की गड़बड़ी, पहले भी उठे हैं सवाल
    Nagpur Round Table 83 recognized for selfless work of feeding poor during lockdown
    Nagpur Round Table 83 recognized for selfless work of feeding poor during lockdown
    गोरखपुर – सिकंदराबाद – गोरखपुर के लिए स्पेशल ट्रेन
    गोरखपुर – सिकंदराबाद – गोरखपुर के लिए स्पेशल ट्रेन
    नागपुर के रेड लाइट एरिया में देर रात पुलिस का छापा
    नागपुर के रेड लाइट एरिया में देर रात पुलिस का छापा
    मनपा में कब लागू होंगा CSR
    मनपा में कब लागू होंगा CSR
    अवैध रेती उत्खनन का नया हथकंडा,जिला प्रशासन ने दी मिट्टी मिश्रित रेत उत्खनन की अनुमति
    अवैध रेती उत्खनन का नया हथकंडा,जिला प्रशासन ने दी मिट्टी मिश्रित रेत उत्खनन की अनुमति
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145