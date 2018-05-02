Road accident victim succumbs to injuries

Nagpur: A middle aged man,who was injured in a road accident in Dhantoli area three days ago, succumbed to his injuries during treatment in Government Medical College & Hospital (GMC&H) on Monday.

A resident of Indira Nagar, Khadgaon Road, Wadi, Sunil Pandhari Thul (47) was returning home on a motorcycle after meeting his friend around 4 pm on October 2. In front of Bhagwati Mandir, near Munje Chowk, an unidentified vehicle driven by a woman hit him. Thul fell off his bike and received serious injuries.He was rushed to Neuron Hospital.

On Sunday, he was shifted to GMC&H. During treatment, he succumbed to his injuries in the small hours of Monday. Dhantoli Police started the probe after registering an accidental death case.





