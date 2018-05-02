Crime Branch personnel raid hookah parlour, seize material worth Rs 2.35 lak

Nagpur: Unit no.4 of CrimeBranchraided a hookah parlour that was being operated from a roadside eatery on Jabalpur highway in Wathoda police station. The raid was effected on Saturday night and material worth Rs 2,35,625 was seized.

The police booked Rashid Sheikh (27), Arif Sheikh (27) and Imran Sheikh, all residents of plot no. 330,Deshpande Layout, Nandanvan police station jurisdiction and Kartik Pitalwad(23), hailing from Yavatmal, and Manager at the eatery. The trio used to provide hookah to customers at their eatery. Police, during the search, seized beer cans, whisky bottles, tobacco, charcoal, hookah pots, flavours and other material. A TV, chair and tables were also seized by the police.

An offence under sections 188 and 270 of IPC R/w sec.4(c), 21 (c)of Cigarette Tobacco Products, Maharashtra Reform Rules,secs. 65 (e), 68, 81, 83 of Maharashtra Prohibition Act, sec. 51 (b) of National Disaster Management Act. .

The raid was effected by PI Ashok Meshram, API Kiran Chougule, API Dilip Chandan, PSI Rajkumar Tripathi, PSI Hemant Thorat, HCs Shankar and Rajkumar, Ajay, NPCs Prashant, Baban, Ashish, Satish, Vinod, Mrudul and Abhishek, constables Shrikant, Avinash, Ashish,Vikas, Sandip along with flyingsquadofStateExcisecomprising S T Dalvi and staff.





