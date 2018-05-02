Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Tue, Oct 6th, 2020

    Crime Branch personnel raid hookah parlour, seize material worth Rs 2.35 lak

    Nagpur: Unit no.4 of CrimeBranchraided a hookah parlour that was being operated from a roadside eatery on Jabalpur highway in Wathoda police station. The raid was effected on Saturday night and material worth Rs 2,35,625 was seized.

    The police booked Rashid Sheikh (27), Arif Sheikh (27) and Imran Sheikh, all residents of plot no. 330,Deshpande Layout, Nandanvan police station jurisdiction and Kartik Pitalwad(23), hailing from Yavatmal, and Manager at the eatery. The trio used to provide hookah to customers at their eatery. Police, during the search, seized beer cans, whisky bottles, tobacco, charcoal, hookah pots, flavours and other material. A TV, chair and tables were also seized by the police.

    An offence under sections 188 and 270 of IPC R/w sec.4(c), 21 (c)of Cigarette Tobacco Products, Maharashtra Reform Rules,secs. 65 (e), 68, 81, 83 of Maharashtra Prohibition Act, sec. 51 (b) of National Disaster Management Act. .

    The raid was effected by PI Ashok Meshram, API Kiran Chougule, API Dilip Chandan, PSI Rajkumar Tripathi, PSI Hemant Thorat, HCs Shankar and Rajkumar, Ajay, NPCs Prashant, Baban, Ashish, Satish, Vinod, Mrudul and Abhishek, constables Shrikant, Avinash, Ashish,Vikas, Sandip along with flyingsquadofStateExcisecomprising S T Dalvi and staff.





    Trending In Nagpur
    Two teenagers attack boy with knives, try to kill him in Jaripatka
    Two teenagers attack boy with knives, try to kill him in Jaripatka
    80 हजार से ज्यादा फेक अकाउंट के माध्यम से सुशांत की मौत की फर्जी खबरें की साझा
    80 हजार से ज्यादा फेक अकाउंट के माध्यम से सुशांत की मौत की फर्जी खबरें की साझा
    Speeding car knocks bike rider dead in Ajni, driver arrested
    Speeding car knocks bike rider dead in Ajni, driver arrested
    Two rowdy sisters attack woman cop for challan action at Variety Square
    Two rowdy sisters attack woman cop for challan action at Variety Square
    Upsc के प्रिलिम्स पेपर में ट्रांसलेशन की गड़बड़ी, पहले भी उठे हैं सवाल
    Upsc के प्रिलिम्स पेपर में ट्रांसलेशन की गड़बड़ी, पहले भी उठे हैं सवाल
    Nagpur Round Table 83 recognized for selfless work of feeding poor during lockdown
    Nagpur Round Table 83 recognized for selfless work of feeding poor during lockdown
    गोरखपुर – सिकंदराबाद – गोरखपुर के लिए स्पेशल ट्रेन
    गोरखपुर – सिकंदराबाद – गोरखपुर के लिए स्पेशल ट्रेन
    नागपुर के रेड लाइट एरिया में देर रात पुलिस का छापा
    नागपुर के रेड लाइट एरिया में देर रात पुलिस का छापा
    मनपा में कब लागू होंगा CSR
    मनपा में कब लागू होंगा CSR
    अवैध रेती उत्खनन का नया हथकंडा,जिला प्रशासन ने दी मिट्टी मिश्रित रेत उत्खनन की अनुमति
    अवैध रेती उत्खनन का नया हथकंडा,जिला प्रशासन ने दी मिट्टी मिश्रित रेत उत्खनन की अनुमति
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145