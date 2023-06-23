RMC Issues Yellow & Orange alerts for Nagpur and nearby districts

Nagpur: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has issued ‘Yellow’ and ‘Orange’ Alerts for the Second Capital of the State and nearby districts.

In the weekly predictions issued on Friday, the RMC has issued a Yellow Alert for Nagpur on June 23 and 24, followed by an Orange Alert on June 25 and June 26. The Yellow Alert will resume on June 27 for the next two days starting from July 23.

“The prediction by RMC states that thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds are likely to occur at isolated places.”

Apart from Nagpur, RMC has also issued similar alerts for Wardha, Bhandhara, Gondia, Amravati, Akola, Yavatmal, Buldhana, and Washim.

