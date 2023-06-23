Monsoon finally arrives in Nagpur; 37.4 mm rainfall recorded in last 24-hours, min temp drops

Nagpur: After enduring scorching summer temperatures that persisted well into June, the Second Capital of the State finally received respite as the long-awaited monsoon arrived on Thursday, accompanied by a deluge of rainfall. The downpour brought relief to residents who had been eagerly anticipating the arrival of the monsoon season.

According to weather reports, the Nagpur airport recorded a significant rainfall of 37.4 mm. The city’s landscape was transformed as the rain showered the region, rejuvenating parched earth and replenishing water sources. The streets glistened with the much-needed downpour, providing relief from the prolonged dry spell.

In addition to the rainfall, the arrival of the monsoon brought about a drop in temperatures. The minimum temperature in Nagpur plummeted to 24.0 degrees Celsius, providing respite from the sweltering heat that had gripped the city for several weeks.

The arrival of the monsoon is a crucial event for Nagpur and the surrounding regions, as it not only brings relief from the scorching temperatures but also replenishes water reservoirs and promotes agricultural activities. Farmers and the agricultural community are particularly relieved by the arrival of the monsoon, as it signals the beginning of the sowing season and augurs well for the upcoming crop cycle.

With the onset of the monsoon, authorities and citizens are urged to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions to ensure the safety of individuals and properties during heavy rains. The Nagpur Municipal Corporation has already taken measures to address potential waterlogging and ensure efficient drainage systems.



