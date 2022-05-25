Girls outshine boys in RTMNU’s 109th convocation in Nagpur

Advertisement

Nagpur: Hundreds of students received degrees at the 109th Convocation of Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University (RTMNU), organised at Suresh Bhatt Cultural Auditorium here, on Wednesday.

Maharashtra Governor and Chancellor of the University Bhagat Singh Koshyari presided over the function while State Minister of Higher and Technical Education Uday Samant was the chief guest on this occasion.

Students were felicitated with degrees in the presence of RTMNU Vice-Chancellor (VC) Dr Subhash R Chaudhari and Pro-VC Dr Sanjay Dudhe.

Minister Samant and VC Chaudhari also conferred DLitt to Dayaram Lalwani during the event.

For the first time, the Convocation witnessed all girls receiving the highest number of medals. Aparajita Arunkumar Gupta of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Law College, conducted by RTMNU, got 8 medals and two prizes. Aparajita, who has topped the entire university, scored the highest marks in BA LLB (five years course). Aarju Baig of G H Raisoni Institute of Information Technology has bagged 7 gold medals in MBA examination. Nidhi Amar Sahu of Institute of Science received 4 medals in this convocation for scoring the highest marks in M.Sc (Chemistry).

Similarly, Shubhangi Devdas Dhargave, a student of Dr Madhukarrao Wasnik PWS College has secured 4 gold medals and one prize as she got the highest marks in MA (Marathi). The fifth student who received 4 gold medals and one prize is Shriya Shrikant Nandagawli who has done her MA from Dr Ambedkar Thought Department of RTMNU. She secured highest marks in MA (Dr Ambedkar Thought). Rupali Arunrao Hiwase of Post Graduate Teaching Department of Education, RTMNU, is the sixth girl who is in the list of girls securing the highest marks in M.Ed and received 4 gold medals and one prize.

Dr Dayaram Lalwani was honoured with Doctor of Letters (DLitt), the highest degree. Students who have cleared Winter 2020 and Summer 2021 examinations got their degrees in this convocation in which 531 students received Ph.D while 77,678 students have been conferred Graduation and Post Graduation degrees.

There were 110 meritorious students who received 189 medals and prizes including 151 Gold medals, 9 Silver medals and 20 prizes.

Dr Subhash Chaudhari, Vice Chancellor, Dr Sanjay Dudhe, Pro-Vice Chancellor, Dr Raju Hiwase, Registrar, Dr Praful Sable, Director of Examinations and Evaluation, Deans of all four faculties, members of Management Council were seated on the dais during the convocation.

