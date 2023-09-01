RSS chief calls on media to shape society and make India a world power

Nagpur: Sarsanghchalak of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Dr Mohan Bhagwat appealed to the media to come forward for nation building. “Media should aim to build the society to make the country a world power,” said Dr Bhagwat.

He was speaking during inauguration of ‘Madhukar Bhavan’, the new building of Shri Narkesari Prakashan Limited (Dainik Tarun Bharat) on Wadi-Hingna Road. Deputy Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis; Union Road Transport and Highways Minister, Nitin Gadkari; Chairman of Shri Narkesari Prakashan, Dr Vilas Dangre; Working President, Anil Dandekar; and Managing Director, Dhananjay Bapat were seated on the dais. Pramukh Sanchalika of Rashtra Sevika Samiti Shantakka and RSS’ All India Executive Member Bhaiyyaji Joshi also graced the occasion.

Advertisement

“The influence of the media is more in shaping the masses. Therefore, it is necessary to reach the common people with proper ideas,” said Devendra Fadnavis. He asserted that whatever the media may be, it must work to increase the social consciousness of the society. He also said, the media is expected to bring positivity in the thoughts of the citizens. “Media should aim to eliminate negativity. Here, thoughts are expected to get priority over business,” added Fadnavis.

“In changing times technology has brought many changes in the media. This causes a rapid change in the appearance of the media. It should be. Those who do not embrace this change will fall behind the times. However, this should not change the basic ideological core of the media,” explained Fadnavis.

Nitin Gadkari said, “Dailies need to be thought-driven. Goal setting is essential. Inclusiveness should be the identity of a newspaper. Readers love media that is inclusive along with ideological identity.”

Stalwarts who contributed to growth of Tarun Bharat were felicitated for their achievements in the field of editorial and management. Bhaiyyasaheb Mundle, Udayabhaskar Nair, Anil Dandekar, Vishwas Pathak, Laxmanrao Joshi and Sudhir Pathak were felicitated on the occasion. Editor of Tarun Bharat Gajanan Nimdeo gave introductory speech. Pragati Kide conducted the proceedings while Tarun Bharat Digital Edition Editor Shailesh Pandey proposed a vote of thanks.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement