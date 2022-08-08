RMC issues ‘Orange Alert’ for Nagpur, nearby districts on Aug 8, 9

Nagpur: Following the brief pause, the vigorous monsoon showers and hailstorm, which continue to leave behind a trail of destruction, have returned to Second Capital of the State as the Regional with a bang as the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has issued ‘Orange Alert’ for next two days starting from August 8 and ‘Yellow Alert’ for August 10 to 11.

“Thunderstorm with lightning and gusty winds are likely to occur at isolated places,” reads the prediction of RMC. RMC issued an Orange Alert for Nagpur district between August 8 and 9. While ‘Yellow Alert’ has been issued for August 10 to 11.

Besides Nagpur, RMC has issued Orange and Yellow Alert for Wardha, Bhandhara, Gondia, Amravati, Akola, Yavatmal, Buldhana and Washim. However, a Red Alert has been issued for Gadchiroli, predicting heavy rainfall in the districts.

