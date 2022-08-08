Boy swept away in Nag River

Nagpur: A flood in Nag River near Dhantoli Bridge under Imamwada Police Station swept away a young boy here, on Monday morning. Cops and Fire and Emergency Department of Nagpur Municipal Corporation have launched efforts to trace the boy.

According to police sources, the boy was crossing the Dhantoli bridge at around 10:30 am, when he reportedly lost balanced and fell in it. With heavy rain lashing Nagpur District last night, the Nag River was flooded. Thus, he was swept away in the flood.

After some locals alerted Police Control Room, the squad of Imamwada Police and Fire and Emergency Department rushed to the spot.

