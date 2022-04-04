Rly Station Flyover demolition: Gadkari asks NMC to settle shopkeepers’ issues in 15 days

Advertisement

Nagpur: The Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has directed Nagpur Municipal Commissioner Radhakrishnan B to get shops under the Railway Station flyover vacated so that road widening work can be carried out. The minister has asked the civic chief to settle the issue within 15 days.

The Minister said that the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) should provide monetary compensation to the shopkeepers who want to surrender their rights and settle the matter within a fortnight. Gadkari gave this directive during a review meeting on the progress of the six-lane road work in front of the Nagpur Railway Station. The meeting was held at Gadkari’s residence and was attended by former Mayor Dayashankar Tiwari, MLC Pravin Datke, MLAs Vikas Kumbhare and Mohan Mate, Prakash Bhoyar, former Chairperson, Standing Committee, Municipal Commissioner Radhakrishnan B, District Collector Vimala R and others.

The Tekdi Road fly-over was built with a life span of 30-year but within 12- years it is sought to be razed to pave for a six lane road in front of Railway Station. While 72 shopkeepers are ready to shift to a new place, 78 others have sought return of their money.

Gadkari also reviewed progress of Budhwar Bazaar commercial complex and sought the reason for delay in floating of tenders. During the meeting it emerged that NMC has not yet got a property card of the land as the record is not with the civic body. The issue relates to the City Survey No. 1 office holding up issuance of property card on which the Collector was sought to explain the stance. Collector immediately contacted her officials and directed them to sort out the matter. As Datke raised the issue, the Municipal Commissioner explained that since additional FSI is being granted, there is a requirement of a property card as per rules of New Development Plan.

