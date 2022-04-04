India’s daily Covid-19 cases drop below 1,000-mark after 715 days

Advertisement

Nagpur/New Delhi: With 913 new Covid-19 infections being reported in the last 24 hours, India’s total tally of Covid-19 cases rose to 4,30,27,784, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday, April 4. India’s daily Covid-19 cases dropped below the 1000 mark after 715 days.

India also recorded 13 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the total death toll to 5,21,358. The country also reported 1,316 recoveries in a day. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,24,95,089, while the case fatality rate has been recorded at 1.21 percent.

A reduction of 416 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The Ministry also informed that the active cases comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.76 per cent. The nation’s daily positivity rate has been recorded at 0.24 percent and the weekly positivity rate at 0.23 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive exceeded 184.70 crore on Monday at 8 am. The last 24 hours saw a total of 3,14,823 Covid-19 tests being conducted in the country and so far, over 79.10 crore tests have been done.

Meanwhile, Covovax, the Covid-19 vaccine manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII), was reportedly recommended by the Covid-19 Working Group of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI) for vaccination of those aged 12 years and above, the official sources said on Sunday. The Covid-19 Working Group has now recommended to the Standing Technical Sub-Committee of NTAGI that Covovax be included in the national vaccination programme for those aged 12 years and above, sources said.

Covovax was approved by India’s drug regulator for restricted use in emergency situations in adults on December 28 and in the 12-17 age group, subject to certain conditions, on March 9.

