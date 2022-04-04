Cash, Gold worth Rs 14 lakh stolen from house in Nandanvan

Advertisement

Nagpur: Striking it big, a burglar targeted a house in Nandanvan police area and decamped with gold ornaments Rs 10.13 lakh and cash Rs 3.87 lakh while the owners were in deep sleep in the intervening night of April 2 and 3.

The 66-year old complainant, Ashok Nagarmal Goyal (Agrawal), resident of Plot No. 950, Deshpande Layout, Vaishno Devi Square, Nandanvan, told police that he and other family members were asleep on April 2 night. Between 10.30 pm of April 2 and 7.30 am of April 3, an unidentified miscreant jumped the compound wall and entered their house by breaking the window grill. After entering the house, the burglar laid his hands on gold jewellery and cash collectively valued at Rs 14 lakh kept in various cupboards.

Nandanvan PSI Gujar, based on Goyal’s complaint, booked the unidentified burglar under Sections 457, 380 of the IPC and mounted a search to nab him.

