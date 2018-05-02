Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Mon, Oct 12th, 2020

    RJ Naman’s New Single – ‘Bata Mujhe’ speaks about Mental Health!

    NAGPUR – RJ Naman’s new single – ‘Bata Mujhe’ is all set to be released on 9th October, 2020 to celebrate the WORLD MENTAL HEALTH DAY. Bata Mujhe was born out of the need to talk to someone. In the current times, because of the pandemic, the world has pressed a pause button and we are forced to stay inside the 4 walls with our own demon and inhibitions which has led a lot of people to spiral into pools of dark thoughts. The song, Bata Mujhe has been written to remind us that sometimes a conversation is all we need.

    Written/Composed By – RJ Naman
    Produced By – Varun Dhabe

    Private Link to the song – https://bit.ly/3lnthmo   |   RJ Naman YT – https://bit.ly/34BQXwv

    RJ Naman (25) is an independent singer-songwriter from Nagpur, MH. He lives with the zest to travel the world and sing for whomever possible. RJ Naman derives his roots from two extremes, Traditional Classical Art, and Western Heavy Music.

    Trained in Carnatic Shastriya Sangeet and with influences from western forms of music, he keeps his songwriting minimalist and focuses on short story-telling. His unorthodox choice of sound and songwriting gives him his distinct sonic atmosphere. His lyrics are very open-ended, therefore, varies interpretations of his music. RJ Naman has released his 1st Single – Bezaar, a melancholic track about forgiveness.

    Reported by – Farhan Kazi



    Trending In Nagpur
    IPS Lohit Matani takes charge as DCP Zone III in Nagpur
    IPS Lohit Matani takes charge as DCP Zone III in Nagpur
    RJ Naman’s New Single – ‘Bata Mujhe’ speaks about Mental Health!
    RJ Naman’s New Single – ‘Bata Mujhe’ speaks about Mental Health!
    Video: Resident Ayurvedic docs takes out protest march as stir enters 6th day in Nagpur
    Video: Resident Ayurvedic docs takes out protest march as stir enters 6th day in Nagpur
    Water tanker crushes pedestrian to death in Hingna
    Water tanker crushes pedestrian to death in Hingna
    BJP slams CM Thackeray, Raut over power outage in Mumbai
    BJP slams CM Thackeray, Raut over power outage in Mumbai
    Metro’s Ajni, Rahate Colony, LAD College stations get CMRS nod
    Metro’s Ajni, Rahate Colony, LAD College stations get CMRS nod
    C Rly DRM Somesh Kumar holds meeting with orange growers
    C Rly DRM Somesh Kumar holds meeting with orange growers
    भारत में पिछले 24 घंटे में दर्ज हुए 66,732 नए COVID-19 केस, कोरोनावायरस से 816 की मौत
    भारत में पिछले 24 घंटे में दर्ज हुए 66,732 नए COVID-19 केस, कोरोनावायरस से 816 की मौत
    Arun Motors – Maruti Suzuki Launches Brezza Limited Edition
    Arun Motors – Maruti Suzuki Launches Brezza Limited Edition
    NVCC asks MSEDCL to ensure regular power supply during festival season
    NVCC asks MSEDCL to ensure regular power supply during festival season
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145