    Published On : Mon, Oct 12th, 2020

    IPS Lohit Matani takes charge as DCP Zone III in Nagpur

    Nagpur: IPS Lohit Matani took over the charge of Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone III here, on Monday. Matani an IPS officer of 2014 batch, was transferred to Second Capital of the State, around two weeks back in line with the spate of reshuffle in police departments across Maharashtra.

    Matani who was the Commander of State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) will succeed DCP Rahul Makhnikar in Zone III of Nagpur Police.

    Maknikar has been transferred as new Additional Superintendent of Police, Nagpur Rural.



