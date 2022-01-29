Rival transgender gangs clash in Lakadganj

Nagpur: Tension prevailed in Lakadganj area on Friday, when two groups of transgenders clashed at Marwadi Chowk in Lakadganj police station area.

The matter later reached the police station where a large number of police personnel were deployed to control the unruly mob of transgenders.

According to police sources, there are five groups of transgenders in the city. A fight broke out between two groups of collection at Marwadi Chowk.

Other group members of these transgenders also rushed to the spot to support their group. Later, both groups reached Lakadganj police station and created a scene. Even senior police officials also failed to put check on the unruly mob of transgenders.











