Drunkard man bludgeoned to death in Wadi

Nagpur: A man sleeping on the steps of a warehouse was brutally murdered after an argument over a trivial matter in Wadi area, police said. The incident came to fore on Friday morning when workers of the warehouse noticed the body in a pool of blood.

The deceased was identified as Santosh Tukdoji Dighore (32), a resident of Sahu Nagar.

The police have arrested Vaibhav Deshmukh (29), a resident of Dhnyaneshwar Layout, Dattawadi, on murder charges.

According to sources, Dighore was living in Sahu Nagar with his brother. He is married but his wife and children are living at another place.

In recent years, he has become addicted to alcohol. After consuming liquor, he used to sleep on the steps of the warehouse where he was working.

On Thursday night, Dighore slept on the steps. Accused Vaibhav Deshmukh came to the spot and asked Dighore to sleep somewhere else.

Drunkard Dighore threatened Deshmukh of dire consequences. Deshmukh got angered over the comment and smashed Dighore’s head with a boulder. The killer fled the spot immediately.











