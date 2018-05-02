Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Wed, Jul 3rd, 2019

Rival gang opens fire at gangster Lucky Sheikh in Mankapur

Nagpur: Terrified commuters ran for cover as heavily armed assailants opened fire at rival gang member on Mankapur road on Tuesday night. The victim Nadeem Gulam alias Lucky Gulam Nabi Sheik (33), a resident of Plot. No. 22, Welcome Society, on Koradi road took a shot on his right arm in the incident. While based on his statement, Mankapur police have booked accused Sohel, Dharam Thakur, Rajesh, Nibbu, Akil, Gulam Arif and their 4-5 accomplices in this connection.

According to police, Lucky who is engage in some legal matter had gone to his lawyer’s place in Shri Ram Tower on Tuesday night. Done with the meeting, Lucky left for home at around 11pm in his vehicle.

However, at around 11.30 pm all the accused intercepted Lucky’s car near Kalpana Talkis on Koradi road. The accused dashed Lucky’s vehicle from behind to make it halt and subsequently opened fire at the vehicle and fled the spot.

Based on the Lucky’s statement cops have booked all the accused under Sections 141, 143, 147, 148, 149, 341, 307, 120 (B) of the IPC and started the probe.

Happening Nagpur
Nagpur ladies circle undertakes toilet block construction
Nagpur ladies circle undertakes toilet block construction
Malaal cast Sharmin had crush on ‘Rahul Gandhi’, Meezan lost to Nagpur team
Malaal cast Sharmin had crush on ‘Rahul Gandhi’, Meezan lost to Nagpur team
Nagpur Crime News
Man thrashed, threatened by friends over pending debt at Ganeshpeth, 3 booked
Man thrashed, threatened by friends over pending debt at Ganeshpeth, 3 booked
Man robbed at knife point in Hudkeshwar
Man robbed at knife point in Hudkeshwar
Maharashtra News
श्री राम सेलिब्रेशन’च्या अनधिकृत सभागृहावर नासुप्र’ची कारवाई
श्री राम सेलिब्रेशन’च्या अनधिकृत सभागृहावर नासुप्र’ची कारवाई
प्रदूषण मुक्त वातावरण करण्यासाठी वृक्षारोपण करून झाडाचे संवर्धन करा -तहसीलदार अरविंद हिंगे
प्रदूषण मुक्त वातावरण करण्यासाठी वृक्षारोपण करून झाडाचे संवर्धन करा -तहसीलदार अरविंद हिंगे
Hindi News
WhatsApp डाउन, फेसबुक में हो रही है दिक्कत
WhatsApp डाउन, फेसबुक में हो रही है दिक्कत
छात्र संघ चुनाव का एनएसयुआई ने किया विरोध
छात्र संघ चुनाव का एनएसयुआई ने किया विरोध
Trending News
Mob thrashes NIT clerk over land dispute
Mob thrashes NIT clerk over land dispute
Traffic police to guard streets without uniform
Traffic police to guard streets without uniform
Featured News
Risking passengers life Two aircraft land without runway light in Nagpur
Risking passengers life Two aircraft land without runway light in Nagpur
डब्बा बिठा कर गुमराह कर रही एलएनटी
डब्बा बिठा कर गुमराह कर रही एलएनटी
Trending In Nagpur
Mob thrashes NIT clerk over land dispute
Mob thrashes NIT clerk over land dispute
श्री राम सेलिब्रेशन’च्या अनधिकृत सभागृहावर नासुप्र’ची कारवाई
श्री राम सेलिब्रेशन’च्या अनधिकृत सभागृहावर नासुप्र’ची कारवाई
छात्र संघ चुनाव का एनएसयुआई ने किया विरोध
छात्र संघ चुनाव का एनएसयुआई ने किया विरोध
वेकोलि की नयी पहल : ओवर बर्डन से निकली रेत की पहली खेप मॉइल को
वेकोलि की नयी पहल : ओवर बर्डन से निकली रेत की पहली खेप मॉइल को
Panchpaoli cops arrest goon absconding for 5 years
Panchpaoli cops arrest goon absconding for 5 years
स्थाई समिति अध्यक्ष प्रदीप पोहाणे का सत्कार
स्थाई समिति अध्यक्ष प्रदीप पोहाणे का सत्कार
बारिश के कारण कई ट्रेन रद्द, मुंबई जानेवाले यात्री परेशान
बारिश के कारण कई ट्रेन रद्द, मुंबई जानेवाले यात्री परेशान
रिमझिम सावन मेला 20 व 21 को
रिमझिम सावन मेला 20 व 21 को
Training and intership for NCC cadtes of vidarbha region
Training and intership for NCC cadtes of vidarbha region
Rival gang opens fire at gangster Lucky Sheikh in Mankapur
Rival gang opens fire at gangster Lucky Sheikh in Mankapur
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145