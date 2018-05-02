Rival gang opens fire at gangster Lucky Sheikh in Mankapur

Nagpur: Terrified commuters ran for cover as heavily armed assailants opened fire at rival gang member on Mankapur road on Tuesday night. The victim Nadeem Gulam alias Lucky Gulam Nabi Sheik (33), a resident of Plot. No. 22, Welcome Society, on Koradi road took a shot on his right arm in the incident. While based on his statement, Mankapur police have booked accused Sohel, Dharam Thakur, Rajesh, Nibbu, Akil, Gulam Arif and their 4-5 accomplices in this connection.

According to police, Lucky who is engage in some legal matter had gone to his lawyer’s place in Shri Ram Tower on Tuesday night. Done with the meeting, Lucky left for home at around 11pm in his vehicle.

However, at around 11.30 pm all the accused intercepted Lucky’s car near Kalpana Talkis on Koradi road. The accused dashed Lucky’s vehicle from behind to make it halt and subsequently opened fire at the vehicle and fled the spot.

Based on the Lucky’s statement cops have booked all the accused under Sections 141, 143, 147, 148, 149, 341, 307, 120 (B) of the IPC and started the probe.