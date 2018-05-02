Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

Published On : Wed, Jul 3rd, 2019

Man thrashed, threatened by friends over pending debt at Ganeshpeth, 3 booked

Nagpur: Ganeshpeth police have rounded-up three men for allegedly thrashing and threatening a 30-year-old Tumsar based man on Tuesday night. The complainant Nikhilesh Jagan Kumbhare (30), a resident of Sihor, taluka Tumsar in Bhandara district had failed to pay the pending dues borrowed from one of the accused, hence the beating, he told cops.

Ganeshpeth police have booked accused identified as Nakul Raju Merkhede (25), a resident of Lalganj, Surendra Manikrao Dhole (27), a resident of Ganjipeth, Pratap Mohan Gour (23), a resident of Bajeriya and their three-four accomplices.

According to police, Nikhilesh had borrowed Rs 30,000 from Nakul few months back however, failed to return his money and was seeking more time to give it back. Furious over which, Nakul and Nikhilesh were engaged in several heated arguments. On Tuesday night, when Nikhilesh approached city, Nakhul along with his two friends Surendra and Pratap cornered Nikhilesh behind Ambika Hotel near Ganeshpeth Bus stop and reportedly thrashed him. The accused trio also threatened him with dire consequences before leaving.

Based on the complaint lodged by Nikhilesh, Ganeshpeth police have booked accused trio under Sections 323, 504, 506, 143, 147 of the IPC and started the probe.

