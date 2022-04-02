Risky ride: NMC sees red as Aapli Buses found in horrible conditions

Advertisement

Following two buses catching fire, the civic body conducted inspection of Aapli Buses

Nagpur: Commuting in the fleet of Nagpur’s Aapli Bus would tell a horrible tale of shabby conditions. No surprise the commuters avoid riding the skeleton kind of buses and risk their lives.

In the wake of two Aapli Buses catching fire in recent times, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) conducted inspection of Aapli Buses running on Nagpur streets. The inspection revealed the terrible condition of the public transport. Damaged electric fittings, outdated fire extinguishers, leaks in fuel tanks besides poor upkeep were some of the major problems detected during inspection by the NMC’s Transport Department at four depots on Friday. Several buses were found without the mandatory fire-fighting equipment.

What was more shocking was that at least 32 buses were running without the mandatory fitness certificates from the Regional Transport Office (RTO), according to a report. It was further reported that the past 11 months saw around 2,200 breakdowns due to poor maintenance of the buses.while 32 red buses are plying without the mandatory fitness certificates from the regional transport office.

According to a preliminary report, in the incident on Thursday near Medical Square, the fire broke out from near the steering. Subsequently, the NMC has asked the three operators of Aapli Bus fleet that they should inspect every bus before it leaves the depot. Had it been done, the loss of property could have been averted, the report said, adding the operators have been given a week’s time to submit compliance reports. There can be no compromise with the safety of passengers, the NMC warned.

According to reports, the NMC’s Fire and Emergency Services Department also has suggested seven checkpoints to be followed in every bus. In a letter to Deputy Commissioner and Transport Manager Ravindra Bhelawe, the Chief Fire Officer Rajendra Uchake has asked the Transport Department to regularly inspect engine oil and coolant in radiators to prevent heating of engines. The Fire Department also suggested that fire extinguishers need to be mandatory and transportation of inflammable substances like petrol, diesel etc is to be prohibited.

