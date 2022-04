Aryan Khan case: NCB witness dies of heart attack

Advertisement

Prabhakar Sail, an independent witness in the Mumbai cruise drug case involving Aryan Khan, died of a cardiac arrest in his rented apartment in Mahul area on Friday.

Advocate Tushar Khandare, who was representing him, confirmed Prabhakar’s demise.

Prabhakar Sail was an independent witness who claimed that Narcotics Control Bureau officials made him sign nearly 10 blank papers and he also claimed that he overheard a phone conversation about Rs 25 crore extortion.

