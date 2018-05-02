Rising petrol, diesel prices have put transporters in tight spot: Karan Tuli

Transporters in fix as petrol crosses Rs 95/ L, dieselnears Rs 86/L in Nagpur

Nagpur: The sky-rocketing of the automobile fuel prices has burnt a hole in the common man’s pocket like never before in Nagpur as petrol and diesel prices have reached Rs 95 per litre and Rs 86 perlitre in the Second Capital of the State. While citizens are grappling to cope with the rise in fuel, LGP prices; transporters are facing real heat of the sharp rise in prices. Following the prolonged lockdown period, the hike in petrol and diesel prices in the post lockdown period has already forced several transporters to down their shutters, said transporter Karan Tuli.

“The rise in fuel prices is due to various taxes and cesses levied by the State and Central Governments. It is worth noticing that the price of crude oil in the international market is extremely low at 61$ per barrel and yet fuel prices in India, especially in Nagpur are on a spike,” he said.

It is surprising that in 2014, the price of crude oil in the international market was 105$ per barrel. Despite this, petrol price in Nagpur Was Rs 71.41 per litre and diesel was at Rs 56.71 per litre. After this, the price of crude oil in the international market remained below 75$ per barrel, however,the prices of diesel and petrol are quoted at the higher side. Owing to the same, the truck freight has come down drastically, Tuli elaborated and said, “In such a stern situation, it is not possible for truck owners to withstand the circumstances.”

Transporters’ condition worsened in post lockdown:

While the prolonged lockdown period has already exhausted transporters’ savings; we are facing severe hardship owing to hike in several products including the fuel pricing. We have installments to pay, families to feed; however, the sans government’s ideal policies it is difficult to cope with these problems.

Petrol, Diesel under GST:

Tuli discussed the need of petrol, diesel to be brought under Goods and Services Tax (GST). “The Central Government should bring the petrol and diesel under the ambit of GST so that the prices will be reduced. This will give huge relief to people and transporters, Tuli suggested.