Know Your Police Station: Ajni

Part 2: Ajni Police Station

Nagpur: Established on November 23, 1970, the Ajni Police Station is currently led by Police Inspector (PI) Vinod Manikrao Chaudhary (a PSI of 1996 batch). Ajni Police Station operates with 95 staff members along with 9 officials and 2 PIs. Ajni Police Station comprises Krida Chowk – Medical Square – Immamwada boundary – Sangam Hotel – TB Ward area under its jurisdiction.

Along with city’s three major hospitals – Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), RST Cancer Hospital and Super Specialty Hospital (SSH), Ajni Cops maintain surveillance at Ajni Railway Quarters, Juna and Navin Babulkheda, Rameshwari, Chandramani Nagar etc being the sensitive points.

Speaking to Nagpur Today, PI Vinod Chaudhary discussed the various attempts undertaken by Ajni police to curb the crises faced by the citizens, his future approach of ideal policing in the area, the surveillance of three major hospitals and had asked citizens to directly call him on his personal mobile phone – 9923411547 — in case of any emergency or if anyone wants to share any secret information, their anonymity shall be protected, he assured.

Significance of Local Interactions:

Ajni Police make sure to conduct regular Shantata Meetings, Mohhalla Meetings, and Senior Citizen Meetings to understand the public’s point of view. Besides, our special squad comprising women police officials focus on female related issues in the area. We even organize various counseling sessions for women of all the ages, says PI Vinod Chaudhary

GMCH, RST Cancer Hospital, SSH under Surveillance:

With the responsibility of three major public healthcares institutions fall under Ajni Police Jurisdiction; GMCH, RST Cancer Hospital and Super Specialty Hospital (SSH) are under constant surveillance of our staff, says PI Vinod Chaudhary. Besides, maintaining law and order in the locality, the cops make sure to ensure safety of both doctors and patients within hospital premises, the PI added.

Regular Checks on repeated offenders:

To curb the irregularities under Ajni Police Jurisdiction, the cops have prepaid the chart of top 20 criminals in the locality. Besides, cops on the regular basis keep checks on repeated offenders in a bid to control nuisance and at the same time to instill fear among them. Ajni Police have sent nine criminals to jail via MPDA in the last three years. Two notorious goons have also been externed from Ajni, to ensure safety of the locals, informed PI Vinod Chaudhary. He has also warned anti-social elements of stern action if their acts by any means disrupted the harmony in the vicinity.

In a bid to inform citizens about their regional Police Station, Nagpur Today came up with an exclusive series — Know Your Police Station – to enable all the necessary information regarding the Police Station to the general public. In the report, you will find information about the Police Inspector of the respective Police Stations, ways to contact them in case of any emergency, besides the official’s future goals in the region etc.

– Shubham Nagdeve and Ravikant Kamble