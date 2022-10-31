Rich tributes paid to Sardar Patel on his birth anniversary

Nagpur: Arvind Indo Public School, Heti (Surla) paid rich tributes to legendary freedom fighter and great leader Vallabhbhai Patel, popularly known as Sardar Patel on his 147th birth anniversary on October 31.

Sardar Patel was born on October 31, 1875 at Nadiad and died on December 15, 1950 at Mumbai. He was one of the conservative members of the Indian National Congress. In India and elsewhere, he was often known as Iron Man of India and he was an Indian lawyer, influential politician and statesman who served as the first Deputy Prime Minister of independent India from 1947 to 1950.

The Statue of Unity, the world’s tallest statue which was installed by the Indian Government at Kevadia in Gujarat was dedicated to him on October 31, 2018. He played leading role in the unification of India.

Principal Rajendra Mishra while addressing the students said that on the occasion of National Unity Day, we have to remember Sardar Patel for his great congratulations for the struggle of independence and formation of unification of India. He also highlighted the contributions of Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary. Students took the oath and participated in rally. Former Minister Ranjeetbabu Deshmukh and Dr.Ashish Deshmukh, Acting President of Arvindbabu Deshmukh Pratisthan appreciated the efforts of School and greeted all the participants.

