National Unity Day observed at MSEDCL, Nagpur

Nagpur: National Unity Day was celebrated on the occasion of death anniversary of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at Vidyut Bhavan, Nagpur regional and Nagpur circle office of MSEDCL.

Regional Director of Nagpur Division, Suhas Rangari gave the oath of preserving national unity to the employees and officials present on the occasion.

Advertisement

Nagpur Circle Chief Engineer Dilip Dodke, Superintendent Engineers Harish Gajbe, Avinash Sahare, Ajay Khobragade, Deputy General Manager (Information Technology) Pramod Khule, Deputy General Manager (Human Resource Department) Rupesh Deshmukh, Assistant General Manager Pradeep Satpute, Joint Chief Industrial Relations Officer Madhusudan Marathe, System Analyst Praveen Katole, Prasanna Yelne, Deputy Legal Officer Dr. Sandeep Kane, Deputy Chief Industrial Relations Officer Sachin Lahne and other officials and employees were present on the occasion.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisementss

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement