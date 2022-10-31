Congress Minority cell pays tribute to Indira Gandhi and Sardar Patel

Nagpur: Nagpur City (District) Congress Committee activists led by Congress leader Mohammad Wasim paid floral tributes to two great personalities of the country on Monday.

On the death anniversary of Bharat Ratna Priyadarshini Late Indira Gandhi and on the birth anniversary of Iron Man Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Congress Minority cell’s city vice president Shaida Ahmed Khan, Dr. Junaid Ahmed, Shahbaz Khan, Daljit Singh Oberoi, Sitesh Mate, Pooja Satpute, Shabbir Nadeem, Rohit Borkar, Manisha Dhakate, Sania Sheikh, Arsad Ansari, Subia Sheikh, Aman Khan and other Congress minority cell activists and office bearers paid tributes. The activists and office bearers garlanded the portraits of both great personalities of the country.

