Revoking permission to e-commerce companies is Welcome – CAMIT

Chamber of Associations of Maharashtra Industry & Trade (CAMIT) has sent letter of appreciation to Prime Minister – Narendra Modi, Nirmala Sitharaman – FM & Chairperson of COVID-19 Task Force, Home Minister – Amit Shah, Commerce Minister – Piyush Goyal, MSME Minister – Nitin Gadkari, Chief Minister – Uddhav Thackeray and Leader of Opposition Maharashtra – Devendra Fadnavis expressing gratitude for considering the protest poured from across India and the decision taken at lightening speed by Ministry of Home Affairs in correcting the discriminating relaxation given to e-commerce companies to supply non-essential goods during lockdown period.

Dipen Agrawal, President of CAMIT said, business community of the state are short of words for appreciation of the sensitivity displayed by government in addressing traders’ legitimate fear of being perished from market in the event the relaxation given to e-commerce companies is not revoked or same relaxation is not given to them. CAMIT protesting the move requested government to allow traders to start operation of non-essential goods else revoke the relaxation given to e-commerce companies and the government in the larger interest of small and marginal traders opted for revoking the relaxation. This move of government should not be taken as victory of one on another, rather it is the display of determination, strength and resolve of government to recalibrate and move backward on their decision to meet the ends of justice and equity, he added.

Agrawal on behalf of trading community of Maharashtra thanked the leaders for keeping alive the confidence of traders in their leadership and belief that both Union and State government are sensitive to concerns of small and marginal traders and SME and is working proactively to secure their interest in these tough times. This move of government will enable large section of society to fight Covid-19 without fearing loss of their livelihood including their employees states a press release issued by Vice President (Nagpur), CAMIT.