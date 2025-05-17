Revealed: Missing Nagpur Woman Crossed into Pakistan from Kargil LoC to Meet Online Pastor

Advertisement



Kargil/Nagpur: It has now been revealed that the 43-year-old Nagpur woman, earlier reported missing from a village near the Line of Control (LoC) in Kargil, Ladakh, crossed into Pakistan to meet a pastor she had reportedly befriended online.

The woman, identified as Sunita, a former nurse at a north Nagpur hospital, vanished on May 14 from Hundermaan — the last Indian village along the LoC — where she had been vacationing with her 15-year-old son. Her disappearance had triggered a police inquiry after local villagers found the boy alone and handed him over to the Ladakh police.

According to intelligence sources, Sunita successfully crossed the border into Pakistan — her third known attempt — after previously being intercepted twice at the Attari border near Amritsar, including a March incident when she was accompanied by her son.

She is now believed to be in the custody of Pakistani agencies, who are investigating her motives. Indian security forces have not yet officially confirmed her crossover, but sources say Pakistani villagers spotted her after she entered their territory, leading to her detention.

Investigators are now scrutinizing Sunita’s phone records and online interactions, trying to piece together how she managed to reach the border undetected in such a highly sensitive zone. Her family told police she had been undergoing psychiatric treatment at the Regional Mental Hospital in Nagpur.

“She had a mental health condition and was receiving treatment,” her brother told news media from their residence in Sant Kabir Nagar, Nagpur.

The case has raised pressing questions about security lapses and border surveillance in a region already on high alert due to tensions with Pakistan.

